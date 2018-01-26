WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds West 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy49°
20°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear35°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
36°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
26°

Larned Hospital passes federal inspection

by on January 26, 2018 at 3:42 PM

The federal government says it will not cut off funding for Larned State Hospital after a review found the mental hospital is now complying with federal rules and regulations.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Friday federal regulators notified Bill Rein, administrator of the hospital in western Kansas, that the hospital passed a federal inspection conducted in December.

Federal officials in October threatened to cut off funding for the 104-bed unit at Larned amid questions about its patient rights policies and safety concerns for patients. Larned is about 115 miles northwest of Wichita.

Timothy Keck, secretary of the Kansas agency, said in October the department would spend about $1 million on renovations to respond to concerns from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.