Larned State Hospital at risk of losing funding

October 21, 2017

The federal government is threatening to cut off funding for patient care at the state mental hospital in western Kansas, saying the facility is not complying with federal rules. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Friday that the federal government is giving the state a month to correct problems at a 104-bed unit of Larned State Hospital.
The government is threatening to cut off the funding in January.

