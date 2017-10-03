Las Vegas gunman had ‘bump-stock’ device that could speed fire

Officials say the gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted

semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones.

The devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The device basically replaces the gun’s shoulder rest, with a “support step” that covers the trigger opening. By holding the pistol grip with one hand and pushing forward on the barrel with the other, the shooter’s finger comes in contact with the trigger. The recoil causes the gun to buck back and forth, “bumping” the trigger.

Technically, that means the finger is pulling the trigger for each round fired, keeping the weapon a legal semi-automatic.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had 23 guns in his hotel room.

Paddock had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals. His father was a notorious fugitive bank robber.

He had a recent live-in girlfriend and two ex-wives and seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community.

His life is the subject of a sprawling investigation into what drove him to show up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with at least 10 suitcases filled with guns and open fire from his 32nd floor suite on a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

President Donald Trump called Padddock a “very, very sick individual.”

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman “demented” and said “we’re looking into him very seriously.”

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an “incredible job.”

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy.

Asked about gun laws, the president said “we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”