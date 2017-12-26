WIBW News Now!

Last day for Shawnee County tax business December 28

by on December 26, 2017 at 9:10 AM

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s office-Tax Division and both Motor Vehicle offices will be open to the public Thursday, December 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for their last business day of the month.

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s office-Tax Division and both Motor Vehicle offices will be closed Friday, December 29 due to year-end closing procedures. The Shawnee County Treasurer’s office-Tax Division and both Motor Vehicle offices will also be closed Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s office-Tax Division and both Motor Vehicle offices will reopen Tuesday, January 2.