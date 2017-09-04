WIBW News Now!

Last hot day falls on Labor Day

by on September 4, 2017 at 6:31 AM (3 hours ago)

Sun and heat for summer’s final holiday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 96. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.