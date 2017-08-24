WIBW News Now!

Last Kmart store in Topeka set to close in November

August 24, 2017

The last Kmart in Topeka will be closing in mid-November this year.

Sears Holdings sent out a press release confirming the closings of the Wanamaker store as well as 27 other Kmart locations around the nation.

“We continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” said the release. 

Sears Holdings stated that they have already closed 180 stores this year.  The closings are part of a restructuring program that was announced earlier this year, with over $1 billion in annualized cost savings to date.  Besides closing under-performing stores, other cost saving actions include streamlining of operations and reducing unprofitable categories. 

The release states that eligible associates impacted by the closings will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply at other Kmart and Sears locations.

According to Kmart’s website, the only remaining Kmart stores in Kansas are located in Kansas City, Salina and Wichita. 