Last Two Counties Consider Dropping Mask Mandates
The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements.
Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
Governor Laura Kelly said the state would immediately begin following those guidelines.
The Douglas County health officer said in a statement that health officials will discuss the new guidelines with county leaders during the county commission meeting this Wednesday.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said the county commission will meet Thursday to discuss possible changes to the county’s mask mandate, which requires masks indoors unless everyone is vaccinated.