Late Night Features 3 on 3 Tournament and NBA2K Event

– University of Kansas students need to get their bodies and/or minds ready as the 2017 edition of Late Night in the Phog will feature both 3-on-3 and NBA2K tournaments. Championship contests for both competitions will be featured during Late Night on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Only current KU students are eligible to participate in both tournaments, with the competitions running Sept. 25-29 and the finals on Sept. 30 in Allen Fieldhouse during Late Night. Both events are free and registration will be open from Sept. 9-19. For the 3-on-3 Tournament, which is capped at 128 teams total, comprised of both men’s and women’s teams, students can register at www.KUAthletics.com/3on3 and for the NBA2K event, they can go to www.KUAthletics.com/2k. All those who participate will receive a reserved ticket to Late Night.

For the second-consecutive year, the 3-on-3 tourney, sponsored by adidas, will have both women’s and men’s divisions. The competition will run Sept. 25-29 at the Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center on the KU campus in collaboration with Recreation Services’ Intramural program. The championship games for each division will be played Sept. 30 in Allen Fieldhouse during Late Night. KU coaches Bill Self and Brandon Schneider will present trophies to the winners. Tourney sponsor, adidas, will provide gear for the two men’s and two women’ teams which play in the championship games.

This will be the first year for the NBA2K Tournament, with preliminary rounds to be held in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, Sept. 25-29, from 3-8 p.m. The free event will be capped at 128 KU student entrants and broken down into eight groups with 16 contestants in each group. There will be a single-elimination tourney for each group and the eight who survive will compete in a double-elimination play-off with the two finalists going head-to-head in Allen Fieldhouse during Late Night. Food and drink will be provided during the competition and the two finalists will receive KU gear and the NBA2K18 video game. Additionally, the winner will get an exclusive experience with KU men’s basketball team and an autographed basketball.

Activities for KU’s 33rd annual Late Night in the Phog, presented by Hy-Vee, begin at 10 a.m., with a Phog Festival on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse.

The Phog Festival will involve many happenings for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including a Family Fun Zone, radio remotes, a mobile video board and a live DJ. The festival will also include food trucks, giveaways, interactive displays and much more throughout the day. Doors to Allen Fieldhouse open for Late Night at 4:30 p.m., for KU students and 5 p.m., for the general public.