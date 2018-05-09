Late push for ‘political outsider’ looks to social media for boost

Despite filing to have a treasurer in place for the Governor’s race months ago, Patrick Kucera began his campaign for the Republican nomination in Kansas in earnest with a video release on Tuesday.

“I am the political outsider and that’s what people want in a primary,” said Kucera. “Sometimes, when everybody’s gray, it’s hard to make a choice. It’s not a hard or difficult choice this time. If you want the typical career politicians, you’ve got a couple of great choices.”

A stance Kucera holds that will be difficult to see implemented is his desire for term limits in politics.

“Sometimes, that could be a fight,” said Kucera. “There’s candidates that love to use that word. To me, politics is about showing people the light. That’s what I’m pretty good at doing. I’ve been an evangelist and a pastor my whole life, taking the light of the world to the hearts and minds of people all over the world. It’s not something I’m intimidated by and I stand in my conviction.”

Kucera hasn’t given himself much time to get his name out there, with the primary now just under three months away. He’s relying heavily on social media to get a grassroots operation started.

“Those people aren’t going to forget what they’re hearing me say right now,” said Kucera. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have had 12,000 hits yesterday. It just keeps growing. We’re literally watching it grow and grow and grow.”

If you haven’t seen the video, it’s available at Kucera’s campaign site at kuceraforkansas.com.

The full interview with Patrick Kucera is below.