Latest blog post from Kansas Policy Institute notes record school funding

In a blog post Wednesday morning, Kansas Policy Institute President Dave Trabert outlined the funding picture released by the Kansas Department of Education.

“Spending set another new record last year, both in terms of total dollars and per pupil,” said Trabert. “Estimates just released this morning by the Department of Education say even more records are going to be set this year.”

Total spending will be about $6.5 billion. Per pupil spending will be about $13,647 from all sources.

“The arguments come from those who don’t want to count everything,” said Trabert. “They often only want to focus on a small piece of funding which has been called BASE State Aid. That’s a little over $4,000 per pupil. It doesn’t sound like much, because it doesn’t count all the other things that get added on to it.”

Weightings that are added on as direct funding for education are not part of the BASE number.

“Total state aid, according to the Department of Education this year, is over $9000 per pupil,” said Trabert.

Once the money is in individual school districts hands, they have local control over how a lot of it is spent.

“The decisions on how much goes to instruction are made by local school boards, not legislators or governors,” said Trabert. “Those are strictly local decisions. Historically, on average, local school boards have allocated just a little over 52 cents out of every dollar to instruction. That’s not counting any of the capital that can be counted towards instruction. If you count that, it gets closer to maybe 54 cents of every dollar goes to instruction.”

Nonetheless, the Kansas Supreme Court has told the legislature that the bill it allowed to be put into place temporarily so that schools would open this fall is not good enough going forward and they have implied that without a fix, schools would be closed at the end of the fiscal year, though they did give a timeline for the Legislature to fix the issue.