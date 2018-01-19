Latest Chamber Survey consistent with previous year’s themes

A survey released Friday by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce of 300 Kansas business owners continued to show consistency with the themes raised by the Chamber in previous legislative sessions.

“It was basically a continuation of businesses concerns about the cost of government, the role of government in the economy and also an educated workforce,” said Alan Cobb with the Kansas Chamber. Maybe we should be spending more effort and more time on classroom, rather than the K-12 administration.”

There was one new question in this year’s survey.

“The new question that we asked, which is certainly relevant and timely, the role of the Kansas Supreme Court in school funding, a whopping 65 percent of the business respondents said that the court has overstepped,” Cobb said. “Only 23 percent said it’s within their authority. I think that’s fairly significant.”

It’s important to note that the survey is a cross-section of businesses across the state and includes Kansas Chamber members and non-members alike. There was an improvement in Kansas agricultural producers opinion of whether or not the economy is on the right track. 41 percent said it’s on the right track, with 45 percent saying it’s on the wrong track.

“Commodity prices are slightly up, but they’re still much lower than they used to be,” said Cobb. “I would think that it’s just a general optimism across the country and across the state that would impact all sectors, regardless of some of their specifics. It wasn’t a huge change, but it was certainly notable.”

The interviewing was conducted by Cole, Hargrave, Snodgrass and Associates from October 23 – 31, 2017.