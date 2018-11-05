Latest Equipment And Technology Featured At Wichita Farm & Ranch Show In Mulvane

The Wichita Farm & Ranch Show is this week at the Kansas Star Casino Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive in Mulvane.

“It’ll be the 24th annual edition Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9-10,” announced Brock Nelson of Tradexpos, show sponsor.

More than 282 exhibiting companies with 480 booths will display the newest in farm and ranch equipment and technology.

“Last year, more than 8,000 farmers, ranchers and agribusiness managers visited, compared and made purchases at the show,” Nelson said.

“It features the latest technology and equipment in the industry, and Kansas’ only indoors squeeze chutes equipment demonstrations,” he added.

Show opens at 9 o’clock every morning to 5 o’clock Thursday and Friday with doors closing at 4 o’clock Saturday.

“Again, we have free parking and free admission,” Nelson pointed out. .

Attendees can register for a grand prize drawing of a Louisiana Wood Pellet Grill given by Wichita Tractor Company.

Additional information can be found at www.tradexpos.com.