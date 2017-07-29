WIBW News Now!

Latest incident at El Dorado prison minor, according to KDOC

by on July 29, 2017 at 5:39 PM (2 hours ago)

A spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections says it has found no evidence of a significant episode of unrest at a state prison reported earlier by a union for state workers.

Department spokesman Todd Fertig said Saturday it investigated whether a group of inmates refused to follow orders Friday evening and did not find that such an incident occurred.

The report that such an incident occurred came from the Kansas Organization of State Employees in a tweet Friday evening. Executive Director Robert Choromanski said the information came from an employee monitoring emergency communications.

Choromanski said Saturday that the incident appeared to be resolved within a half hour.

Fertig did report that there were two separate inmate-on-inmate altercations Friday, each resulting in an inmate injury.

