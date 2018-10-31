Latest NY Times poll leaves questions in 2nd District race, KU professor says

The New York Times has been re-polling competitive Congressional races and they wrapped up their second survey of the Kansas 2nd District earlier this week.

“The only notable change in this poll compared to the last one is that voters are a lot more familiar with both of the candidates now,” said University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller. “Especially Steve Watkins, who is a first time candidate. He came into the race with lower name ID than Paul Davis did.”

The poll has Davis up 41 percent to 37 percent on Watkins, but the margin of error is 4.8 percent and there are still 15 percent undecided.

“The horse race numbers, who you’re going to vote for, haven’t really changed,” said Miller. “The perceptions of the candidates haven’t really changed. Even though voters have definitely learned more about the candidates, their attitudes about the candidates haven’t seemed to alter in any way.”

Ultimately, this race will likely come down to the undecideds and no one knows what will happen there.

“We’re actually one of the higher undecided share races that they have out there,” said Miller. “Some chunk of people who are not decided at this point, they ultimately aren’t going to vote, even if they answer the poll, but a lot of them will. I don’t think we have any reliable way to predict which candidate they’ll come down for and in what proportion they’ll come down for.”

Miller did say that the competitive governor’s race could help as more competitive races tend to drive turnout overall.