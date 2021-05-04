      Weather Alert

Latest PPP Applications Open Until May 31

May 4, 2021 @ 6:54am

Small businesses can still apply for the 2021 Federal Paycheck Protection Program – or PPP – ahead of the program’s extended deadline of May 31st.

The PPP is a federally-administered program providing loans to small businesses to cover payroll expenses.

During the 2020 distribution of PPP money, 54,000 small businesses in Kansas received $5 billion in funding.

The 2021 PPP aims to make the program more attractive for small businesses.

Some changes in the 2021 version of the PPP include forgiveness being simplified for borrowers of $150 thousand or less, with a self-certification option to attest funds are spent appropriately, and eligible expenses paid for with forgiven PPP loans may now be deducted on taxes for 2020 and 2021.

Information on where and how to apply can be found at SBA.gov

You May Also Like
Jayhawk Leipold
Dzwierzynski: Jayhawks nail can't-miss hire with Leipold
Creed Humphrey
The Kansas City Chiefs take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in 2nd round with 63rd overall pick
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athlete of the Week - 4/28/21
Nick Bolton
Chiefs draft 2021: Second round - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Noah Gray
Chiefs trade up, select Duke TE Noah Gray with 162nd overall pick in 5th round