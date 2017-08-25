Latest Second District candidate has unique skillset

The chair of the Kansas Senate Tax committee and the newest entrant in the Republican primary to replace Lynn Jenkins as Kansas Second District member of Congress in 2018 believes that making policy isn’t always about getting what you want, it’s doing what’s best for your constituents.

Caryn Tyson and her husband Tim, run a ranch in Linn County south of Parker.

“We own and operate Tyson Ranch, my husband is a fifth-generation ranch owner, we’re pretty proud of that,” Tyson said. “I’m a fifth-generation Kansan. I’ve also got an information technology background. I’ve been in IT for over 25 years.”

Tyson has two Bachelor’s degrees from Kansas State and a master’s from KU and is project management certified. Tyson understood that as the tax committee chair last session it was her responsibility to allowed the process to work last session and to fix what she could.

“What I did was, I allowed the debate,” said Caryn Tyson. “I tried to educate the Legislature, the Senators on tax policy and was successful on a couple of items. One of the items was that the tax bill is retroactive and if I wouldn’t have been working on it, there would have been a penalty for businesses that didn’t pay the first and second quarter’s quarterly estimates. They wouldn’t have paid those because they wouldn’t have known that there was a tax increase.”

Tyson believes her background, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity, will serve her well in Congress.

“That’s going to be a big issue for our nation,” said Tyson. “It already is a big issue. Cybersecurity is a major issue. Agriculture is such an important issue for Kansas. I have a great understanding of what those needs are.”

Tyson is the fourth Republican to throw her hat into the ring to replace Congresswoman Jenkins. Two Democrats are also running for the seat.