Latest Store To Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers: Dillon’s

May 21, 2021 @ 6:19am

The retail store dominoes keep falling. Walmart, Target, Kohls, Hy-Vee…and now the Dillon’s grocery stores have announced that vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks.

Kroger, who is the parent company of Dillon’s, says that – effective immediately – vaccinated customers will no longer need to wear face coverings while shopping.

The company says that most of their vaccinated employees will be able to go maskless, too – but those working in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask, due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

The company says it will request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

It also says it will continue its policy of paying employees one hundred dollars to be vaccinated.

The company notes that if there is a local mandate on mask-wearing, they will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.

