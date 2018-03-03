WIBW News Now!

Latest wheat report separates by variety

by on March 3, 2018 at 10:25 AM

No crop is probably as synonymous with Kansas as winter wheat, and the latest government report is now offering industry watchers a variety-by-variety breakdown.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that the leading variety of wheat seeded in Kansas for the sixth consecutive year is Everest. It accounts for 9.3 percent of the state’s 2018 planted wheat acres.

That is followed by a variety called SY Monument at 6.6 percent and one called T158 at 6 percent.

The wheat variety project is funded by the Kansas Wheat Commission.

