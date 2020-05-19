LaTurner Files for Second District Congressional Seat
Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner has filed the official paperwork with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office to be on the ballot for the Kansas Second congressional district primary .
LaTurner was joined by his wife Suzanne and their four children as he signed the documents to officially enter the race.
LaTurner is currently serving his third year as Kansas State Treasurer.
Prior to that he served two terms in the Kansas state senate, representing southeast Kansas.
He will be facing incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary in August.
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla is the only Democrat who has filed for the seat.
Robert Garrard will be the Libertarian candidate for the office.