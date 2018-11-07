LaTurner wins full term as Kansas Treasurer

Jake LaTurner issued a statement Tuesday after his victory, giving him a full four-year term as Kansas Treasurer:

“Thank you to the people of the Kansas for allowing me to continue to serve as your State Treasurer,” said LaTurner. “We have made great progress over the last 18 months, and we’re just getting started.

“To Suzanne and our children; Ave, Joe, Maggie and Gus, your steadfast support has made this all possible. There are an untold number of people from every corner of Kansas who came out to support our campaign. I cannot express how grateful I am. Finally, I would like to thank Marci Francisco for running an honorable campaign and for her dedication to making Kansas a better place.”

Jake LaTurner is the 40th Kansas State Treasurer and currently the youngest statewide elected official in the United States. He became Treasurer in April of 2017 and was just elected to serve a full four-year term. Since becoming Treasurer, Jake has made a habit of visiting all 105 Kansas Counties. He shattered the record for the amount of Unclaimed Property returned in a year—over $26.5 Million. The Kansas Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program was ranked in the nation’s Top 5 by Forbes and much more. All of this was done with a reduced budget and staff.