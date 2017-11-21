Law enforcement agencies to crack down on wearing seat belts during Thanksgiving travels

The Kansas Department of Transportation sent out a release on Monday stating that law enforcement agencies around the state will be working around the clock during the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure travelers are wearing their seat belts.

“We certainly know there’s going to be a lot more people traveling on the roads and we just want to make sure that everybody’s buckled up,” said Chris Bortz, KDOT Traffic Safety Manager.

Bortz says that KDOT has been reaching out to media partners to help get the message out about buckling up.

“We have about 150 law enforcement agencies including the highway patrol that are going to be out enforcing not only the seat belt laws but other traffic safety laws,” said Bortz.

According to the release, during the 2015 Thanksgiving holiday period, 53 percent of those killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts. Research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that proper seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45 percent and moderate to serious injury by 50 percent.