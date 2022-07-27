      Weather Alert

Law Enforcement Teamwork Nets Big Drug Bust

Jul 27, 2022 @ 7:56am

Teamwork between police departments and sheriff’s offices across northeast Kansas has resulted in a very big drug bust.

In collaboration with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department recently participated in a special operation that targeted major criminals.

This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the three-day span, multiple arrests were made.

In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized.

As a result of this operation, over 120 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $4,400,000 were seized and removed from circulation.

Police departments from Junction City, Salina, Newton, Pratt, and Rossville participated, in addition to sheriff’s offices from Wabaunsee, Osage, Marshall, Dickinson, Cloud, Marion, Clark, and McPherson counties.

You May Also Like
FBI Gets Hospital's Money Back
No, That's Not Really PayPal Scamming You
Evergy Subsidiary Fined A Half-Million Dollars
Three Wichita Officers Suspended For Texts
Officer Won't Face Charges For Shooting
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On