Law Enforcement Teamwork Nets Big Drug Bust

Teamwork between police departments and sheriff’s offices across northeast Kansas has resulted in a very big drug bust.
In collaboration with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department recently participated in a special operation that targeted major criminals.
This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the three-day span, multiple arrests were made.
In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized.
As a result of this operation, over 120 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $4,400,000 were seized and removed from circulation.
Police departments from Junction City, Salina, Newton, Pratt, and Rossville participated, in addition to sheriff’s offices from Wabaunsee, Osage, Marshall, Dickinson, Cloud, Marion, Clark, and McPherson counties.