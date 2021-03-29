Lawmaker Faces Charges

One of the Kansas Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers has been charged with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.
Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five criminal charges, including the felony count, the misdemeanor DUI count, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
Suellentrop was arrested at about 1 a.m. March 16 by the Capitol Police division of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The charge of attempting to flee law enforcement is a felony that can be punished by between five and seven months in prison for a first-time offender, though the presumed sentence is a year’s probation.
The DUI charge is punished by at least 48 hours in jail or 100 hours of public service.
The reckless driving charge is punished by between five and 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.