Lawmaker says it’s “horrific” but not surprising that records were altered in Evan Brewer case

by on March 6, 2018 at 12:30 PM

A Kansas lawmaker says it is “horrific” but unsurprising that someone in the state’s child welfare agency altered records in the case of a 3-year-old Wichita boy whose body was found encased in concrete.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel met with Evan Brewer’s family on Friday before releasing records.  Family spokeswoman Shayla Johnston says Meier-Hummel told the family “there was dishonesty” in a form that was changed.

Republican state Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills says she had previously heard about a possible alteration, but had no proof.  She sits on the state’s Child Welfare Task Force.

The documents show a report of detailed abuse allegations was not forwarded to a social worker investigating the case.

