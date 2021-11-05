Lawmaker Takes Leave of Absence

A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker charged with domestic battery over a disturbance involving his brother says that he’s stepping away from his legislative duties for a week.
Freshman Democratic state Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City tweeted that he’s taking a “leave of absence” following a Johnson County district judge’s order that he undergo a mental health evaluation.
His tweet described the prosecution of him as “Frivolous”.
An attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him last Monday.
The misdemeanor battery charge against Coleman stems from an incident at his grandfather’s home.
His grandmother has said that the dispute with his brother was over “religious beliefs”, and Coleman also accused his brother of stealing his phone.
He also was banned last month from the Kansas Department of Labor’s offices over allegations of disruptive behavior.
Coleman said he was trying to help constituents.
Some House Democrats have called on Coleman to resign.