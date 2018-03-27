WIBW News Now!

Lawmakers approve tougher penalties for hoax police calls after deadly December prank call

by on March 27, 2018 at 3:01 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas lawmakers have approved tougher penalties for making false calls to police three months after police fatally shot a Wichita man during a deadly hoax emergency call.

The Wichita Eagle reports the bill makes fake calls that result in death a felony comparable to second-degree murder.  Any false call for emergency help would be at least a misdemeanor, becoming a felony if the caller uses a fake identity or electronically masks their identity.

The bill is named the Andrew Finch Act, after the man killed by Wichita police as they responded to a hoax emergency call in December that they thought was a hostage situation.  The legislation was championed by his mother, Lisa Finch.

The bill is headed to Governor Jeff Colyer after the Legislature passed it on Tuesday.

