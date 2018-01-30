Lawmakers concerns about school funding will likely lead to audit

Kansas’ attorney general and conservative lawmakers worry that the State Department of Education has informally tweaked policies determining how school funding is distributed.

Their concerns are likely to prompt a broad, independent audit of how the department distributes more than $4 billion in aid each year to the state’s 286 school districts. Education Commissioner Randy Watson said Tuesday that he’s working a plan for such a review.

A state audit last month said a calculation used by the department for decades in distributing transportation funds was “not authorized” by law and cost the state an extra $45 million over the past five years.

Top Republican legislators failed to get the department’s deputy commissioner suspended but continue to ask whether similar issues exist elsewhere in the funding formula.