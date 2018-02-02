WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


38°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 32°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy54°
21°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast23°
12°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy41°
20°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow25°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear28°
14°

Lawmakers considering amendment that would lower state sales tax on food

by on February 2, 2018 at 4:59 PM

Kansas lawmakers are considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would lower the state sales tax on food and ingredients.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Senate tax committee held a hearing on the proposal Thursday.  The amendment would lower the state sales tax rate from the current 6.5 percent down to 2 percent in 2020.  The amendment wouldn’t require cities and counties to lower local sales tax rates.

State lawmakers raised the rate to 6.5 percent in 2015 to help address the state’s continuing revenue shortfalls at that time.  Democratic Senator Tom Holland says that Kansas residents pay one of the highest tax rates on food of any jurisdiction in the country when state and local taxes are combined.  The Kansas Department of Revenue is calculating the fiscal impact.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.