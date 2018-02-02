Lawmakers considering amendment that would lower state sales tax on food

Kansas lawmakers are considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would lower the state sales tax on food and ingredients.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Senate tax committee held a hearing on the proposal Thursday. The amendment would lower the state sales tax rate from the current 6.5 percent down to 2 percent in 2020. The amendment wouldn’t require cities and counties to lower local sales tax rates.

State lawmakers raised the rate to 6.5 percent in 2015 to help address the state’s continuing revenue shortfalls at that time. Democratic Senator Tom Holland says that Kansas residents pay one of the highest tax rates on food of any jurisdiction in the country when state and local taxes are combined. The Kansas Department of Revenue is calculating the fiscal impact.

