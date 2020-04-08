Lawmakers overturn religious worship size limits in Kansas
Lawmakers have overturned Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak after the state’s top prosecutor said it likely violates the state constitution.
The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to topple the order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. The now-overturned order had rescinded an earlier order barring any gathering with more than 10 people, raising questions about whether large gatherings were now legally permitted.
Kelly said legal staff is reviewing the matter. She said the council’s vote had “created confusion.”
