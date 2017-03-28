WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Overcast
Feels Like 55°
Winds ENE 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain56°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm54°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain50°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy57°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy65°
49°

Lawmakers in Republican-led Kansas vote to expand Medicaid

by on March 28, 2017 at 3:08 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature has approved an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The state Senate voted 25-14 on Tuesday for legislation that would expand state health coverage to thousands of poor adults. The House approved it last month on an 81-44 vote, meaning the measure now goes to conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Brownback has been a vocal critic of the federal health care law championed by former President Barack Obama. Brownback hasn’t said he would veto the bill, but lawmakers expect it.

The bill’s supporters would need 27 of 40 votes in the Senate and 84 of 125 in the House for the two-thirds majorities for overriding a veto.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.