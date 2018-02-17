WIBW News Now!

Lawrence considering using food tax program to fight hunger

by on February 17, 2018 at 10:18 AM

City leaders are looking at the possibility of indirectly returning some of the money impoverished Lawrence residents are charged in sales tax on groceries.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Mayor Stuart Boley proposed the program to city commissioners Feb. 13.

A 2016 report from the Tax Foundation says Kansas is one of only 13 states in the country charging any sales tax on groceries. Lawrence residents pay more than 9 percent sales tax on purchases that include groceries.

Boley says he would like at least a portion of the amount charged to low-income families to be spent on a program to fight hunger.

Douglas County data show about 17 percent of people living in the county are “food insecure,” meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

