Lawrence district, teachers union to meet with mediator

A mediator will meet Wednesday with negotiators for the Lawrence school district and its teachers union to try and reach a teaching contract for this school year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports negotiations between the district and teachers broke down August 29th. The sticking points are salary differences and the union requests for compensation for overtime work, staffing and teacher input on student discipline.

The union has asked for a $2,200 increase to the base salary paid for new teachers with no experience. The district has countered with a base increase offer of $500. If mediation fails, the district and union can ask a fact finder to research the dispute and recommend a solution.

The union and the Lawrence school board will have to approve a mediated solution or a recommendation from a fact finder.