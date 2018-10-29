Lawrence home built by James Naismith in need of new owner

The home that basketball inventor James Naismith built in Lawrence in 1923 is on the market for $300,000.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that its owner, Lew Llewellyn, who retired from decades of coaching at Haskell Indian Nations University, put the house on the market after turning 90. He bought the house in 1965 and is the third owner in 95 years.

Naismith was handy with a hammer and put his skills to work building the home. He lived in it for 10 years before moving two doors away to a smaller home. He taught at the University of Kansas until 1937, and then finally retired. He died in 1939.