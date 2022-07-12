Lawrence Hospital Gets $10 Million Gift

Lawrence resident Dana Anderson has made a $10 million gift commitment to the LMH Health Foundation.
The commitment is the largest in both the foundation’s 52-year history and the hospital’s 101-year history.
Anderson pledged half of the amount as an outright gift in support of LMH Health’s strategic priorities, to be paid over the next several years.
The remaining half will be included as part of Anderson’s estate plans, and will create an endowed fund for the same purpose.
Anderson and his late wife Sue have been longtime supporters of LMH Health.
Pending approval by the LMH Health Board of Trustees at their July 20th meeting, LMH Health will rename the Lawrence Health Plaza the Anderson Health Plaza.
The LMH Health Foundation has received five of its seven largest gifts in the past five years.