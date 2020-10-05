Lawrence Loosens Rules on Alcohol Service Times
Lawrence has moved to loosen restrictions on venues that serve alcohol.
Back in early September, the Douglas County Health Officer issued an order requiring establishments to cease alcohol sales at 9 p.m., and to close their premises at 10.
Douglas County leaders have now agreed to extend those hours.
The updated health order requires all restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues with a liquor license to cease serving alcohol at 11 p.m., and close their premises – including all outside seating areas or patios to customers – no later than midnight.
Establishments can still offer carryout or delivery of food only after the requirement to close premises by midnight.
As with the earlier order, restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not required to close at midnight.
The order keeps other major public health requirements in place, including prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 45 people and the face mask requirement.
The new order was developed with input from the Lawrence Restaurant Association.