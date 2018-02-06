Lawrence man accused of attempted murder after Monday incident

A Lawrence man is in custody after allegedly shooting into a car with three people inside early Monday morning.

According to a release from Lawrence Police, just after 2 a.m. Monday police were sent to the 1700 block of Iowa Street on a report of shots fired into a vehicle with three people in it.

No one was hurt. Police arrested 46-year-old Alfred D. Sanders of Lawrence and booked him into the Douglas County Correctional Facility on three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Lawrence Police at (785)832-7509.