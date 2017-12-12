Lawrence man arrested after 4 hour standoff

A Lawrence man was arrested this afternoon following an approximately 4 hour long standoff.

Lawrence police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Stowe Court at 9:08 a.m. after reports were received about a male subject in the street firing rounds into the air from a handgun. Responding officers were able to determine the suspect had returned to a residence on the block. After several hours of intermittent contact with the suspect, he exited his residence and was apprehended by officers on the scene.

Officers completed a search of the residence and located the firearm believed to have been used during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. Charges will be determined at a later time in consultation with prosecutors following the resolution of the evaluation process.