Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case

A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase.
The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart.
The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old man.
He died later at a Kansas City hospital.
The second shooting was reported a short time later, and officers found a dead 43-year-old man.
Over the next several hours investigators identified a suspect, but when officers found him, he refused to pull over and instead fled police.
The suspect led police on a chase across Lawrence before getting on Kansas Highway 10.
Stop sticks finally brought the chase to an end.
Police arrested Rodney Marshall of Lawrence on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.