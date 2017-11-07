WIBW News Now!

Lawrence man breaks with GOP, wants new ‘centrist’ party

by on November 7, 2017 at 5:06 AM (3 hours ago)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence businessman Scott Morgan has “broken up” with the Republican party and wants to start a relationship with a new centrist party in Kansas.

Morgan, a self-described Republican moderate, posted a tongue-in-cheek letter online this week explaining why he was leaving the Kansas GOP. He says he wants to start the Party of the Center, for what he says is a large number of people who have been left behind by extremism in the two major parties.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Morgan is working with a group of people, mostly from Douglas and Johnson counties, to form the party.

He says they know similar efforts have failed in the past but changes in politics and the economy make this the right time to try again.

