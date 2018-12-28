WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Lawrence man charged in fatal shooting and crash rejects plea deal

by on December 28, 2018 at 12:51 PM (2 hours ago)

A Lawrence man who claims he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an acquaintance has rejected a plea deal that also would have resolved two other cases.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 22-year-old Steven Drake III said Thursday that he was “absolutely” opposed to the deal.

Prosecutors say they would have recommended a 15 1/2 year sentence in exchange for him pleading guilty to three charges – second-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of 26-year-old Bryce Holladay, vehicular homicide in the November 2016 crash that killed 24-year-old Taylor Lister and aggravated battery in the July 2017 beating of a teenage boy.

Drake is currently charged with first-degree murder in Holladay’s death, which carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for 50 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.