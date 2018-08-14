WIBW News Now!

Lawrence man facing deportation gets immigration hearing

by on August 14, 2018 at 2:35 PM (6 mins ago)

A Kansas man who is fighting deportation to his native Bangladesh will be able to present his case to an immigration judge.

Attorneys for Syed Jamal, of Lawrence, announced Tuesday that the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled last week that he should be allowed to present his case to a judge in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamal and his supporters have been fighting his deportation since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him in January in front of his family’s home in Lawrence.  He was on a plane back to Bangladesh when attorneys secured a court order to remove him from the plane in Hawaii and bring him back to the U.S.

His attorneys say the decision means Jamal is able to seek any relief available under the law.  No date for the hearing was announced.

