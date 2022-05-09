Lawrence Man Found Guilty

A jury has returned guilty verdicts on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child against Timothy Glen Martins, 47, of Lawrence.
Charges stemmed from incidents occurring 2012 through 2017, in which Martins engaged in sexual conduct with female children under his care and residing in his home.
Sentencing for Martins is scheduled for June 23rd.
Martins faces a mandatory sentence of life in the Kansas Department of Corrections with no possibility for parole for 25 years for one of the convictions of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, due to the child being under the age of 14 at the time of the incident.
In addition, Martins faces a sentence of 4 to 20 years for one of the other convictions for aggravated indecent liberties with a child; sentences of 3 to 14 years for the remaining two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and a sentence of 2 to11 years for the conviction of indecent liberties with a child.