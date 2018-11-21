WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Lawrence man jailed for murder now being charged with vehicular homicide in different case

by on November 21, 2018 at 4:08 PM (2 hours ago)

A Kansas man jailed for more than a year in a murder case now faces charges in another death.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 21-year-old Steven Drake III of Lawrence was charged this week with vehicular homicide in connection with a November 2016 accident that killed 24-year-old Taylor Lister.

Drake has been in jail since last year in the fatal September 2017 shooting of 26-year-old Bryce Holladay.  The first-degree murder trial is scheduled to start January 14th.  Drake has claimed he acted in self-defense.

The new charge is a misdemeanor that alleges Drake drove in a way that created “unreasonable risk of injury” when his pickup truck left the road, went into a ditch and struck a tree.  Lister died at a hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.