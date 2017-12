The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a Sunday night crash on I-70 Eastbound at Rice Road.

According to the Patrol, 58-year-old Raymond A. Urbanek of Lawrence was driving his 2006 Chevy Silverado just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when it left the road to the right and overturned.

Urbanek was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office.