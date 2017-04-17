WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Clear
Feels Like 50°
Winds NNE 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
58°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy80°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy84°
52°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain55°
48°

Lawrence man pleads no contest in grandmother’s death

by on April 17, 2017 at 3:49 AM (1 hour ago)

A Lawrence man has pleaded no contest in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

Jaered Long entered the plea Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.

Long was arrested in December 2015 after his 67-year-old grandmother, Deborah Bretthauer, was found dead in her Lawrence apartment.

He was 16 at the time but was to be tried as an adult for first-degree murder before he entered the plea.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two battery charges were filed after Long attacked two corrections officers while he was held at a juvenile facility.

A Lawrence detective testified at a hearing in September that Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a bread knife.

Long will be sentenced June 5.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.