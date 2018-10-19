Lawrence man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl with a mental disability

A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl with a mental disability.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 39-year-old Steven Capps, of Lawrence, entered the plea Thursday, and was convicted of two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties. He initially was charged with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Charging documents say another adult caught Capps in a room with the girl and called police. The affidavit says the girl used anatomical diagrams to explain what happened and “indicated she was not a willing participant.” The affidavit says Capps admitted to police that he removed the girl’s clothing and touched her inappropriately but denied raping her.

Sentencing is set for November 15th.