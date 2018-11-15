Lawrence man sentenced for soliciting sexual pictures from teenage girl

A 40-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for soliciting a 16-year-old girl to send him images of her in sexual poses.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wednesday that Jamie Drake was sentenced for coercion and enticement of a minor. Drake admitted that he asked the girl from Franklin County to send him sexual photos. Drake offered to pay the girl’s bills and send her money.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the girl’s older sister notified law enforcement in July of 2016. A plea agreement filed in June said investigators found Drake had solicited several minor girls. One of those was the girl from Franklin County, who told Drake she was only 16.