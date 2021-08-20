Lawrence Man Stabbed to Death

One man is dead, and another arrested in Lawrence.
The victim was later identified as 66-year-old Daniel Brooks of Lawrence.
Lawrence Police officers responded to a grocery store in response to a possible stabbing.
Officers arrived on scene, and encountered a male suspect still holding a knife.
Officers spoke to the suspect, and convinced him to drop the weapon.
A male victim was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect is identified as 54-year-old Robert Earl Davis of Lawrence.
The victim’s dog was also injured in the incident.
Lawrence Police Animal Control officers transported the dog to the Lawrence Humane Society where he was stabilized, and later transported to a local animal hospital.
The dog is expected to survive.
Davis was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder and cruelty to animals.