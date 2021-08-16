Lawrence Massage Therapist Found Guilty

A jury has found a massage therapist guilty of sex crimes against five people, including three female soccer players at the University of Kansas.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all eight counts against Lawrence massage therapist Shawn O’Brien, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Three of the charges accuse O’Brien of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015.
The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat athletic-related issues between 2016 and 2019.
Three of the women played for the University of Kansas soccer team.
The fourth woman was a university student who was a client at his office.
O’Brien had a contract with the university to provide massage treatments to many athletes on campus.