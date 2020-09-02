Lawrence Massage Therapist Now Faces Felony Charges
A man who provided massages for female athletes at the University of Kansas will face trial on charges accusing him of sexually abusing a young girl.
Shawn O’Brien, 49, of Lawrence, was charged in February with indecent liberties with a child based on allegations he had sexually abused the girl multiple times when she was 9 or 10 years old, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Based on the girl’s testimony at a preliminary hearing this week, a Douglas County District Judge found enough evidence existed to take the case to trial on three felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
When the allegations were first reported, the University of Kansas canceled its contracts with O’Brien, and began an investigation.
Six university female student-athletes told investigators they had experienced unwarranted touching’ during massages by O’Brien.
Amended charges were filed in July against O’Brien adding six counts of sexual battery, all misdemeanors, involving four individuals.